Theo Von will bring comedy to Lubbock’s Buddy Holly Hall

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -– Theo Von will be bringing comedy to The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences for his “Return of the Rat” tour on Friday, May 20, 2022, at 7 p.m.

Von grew up in the stray animal belt of southern Louisiana. His work can be seen and heard weekly on his widely popular podcasts that garner millions of listens/views a month, including “This past weekend” and “King and the sting.”

Von’s new comedy special, “Regular People,” was filmed at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee, and is now streaming on Netflix.

In the Spring of 2020, Von completed his two-year “Dark Arts” tour, which took him across America, Australia, and other countries across Europe and beyond.

He’s currently on the road with his “Return of the Rat” tour. Tickets range in price from $39.50 to $79.50 plus taxes and fees and go on sale Friday, April 8 at 10 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased online at the Buddy Holly Hall link, by calling ETIX at 1-800-514-3849, or at the venue box office at 1300 Mac Davis Lane, Lubbock, TX 79401, Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

