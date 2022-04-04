Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Theo Von will bring comedy to Lubbock’s Buddy Holly Hall

Theo Von will bring cmedy to The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences .
Theo Von will bring cmedy to The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences .(Courtesy)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -– Theo Von will be bringing comedy to The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences for his “Return of the Rat” tour on Friday, May 20, 2022, at 7 p.m.

Von grew up in the stray animal belt of southern Louisiana. His work can be seen and heard weekly on his widely popular podcasts that garner millions of listens/views a month, including “This past weekend” and “King and the sting.”

Von’s new comedy special, “Regular People,” was filmed at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee, and is now streaming on Netflix.

In the Spring of 2020, Von completed his two-year “Dark Arts” tour, which took him across America, Australia, and other countries across Europe and beyond.

He’s currently on the road with his “Return of the Rat” tour. Tickets range in price from $39.50 to $79.50 plus taxes and fees and go on sale Friday, April 8 at 10 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased online at the Buddy Holly Hall link, by calling ETIX at 1-800-514-3849, or at the venue box office at 1300 Mac Davis Lane, Lubbock, TX 79401, Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The People's Convoy in Lubbock
The People’s Convoy drove through Lubbock to visit injured supporter
Kim Kardashian (MGN) and Melissa Lucio
Kim Kardashian petitions Gov. Abbott to stop execution of Texas mother
Burglars targeted the Lake Ridge neighborhood Sunday night. Lubbock Police responded to 12...
Lubbock Police sharpening focus on burglaries, explain how homeowners can help
Joey Ortega, Jr., 24 is charged with aggravated assault.
Man charged with aggravated assault, accused of shaking 3-month-old baby
Court records say he touched himself four times during the flight.
Man facing felony charges for masturbating on Southwest flight, FBI says

Latest News

Aaron Lewis and the Stateliners will be in concert on August 21, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. at The...
Aaron Lewis and the Stateliners will perform at the Buddy Holly Hall
KCBD News at 10 - Buddy to Tx Hall
KCBD News at 10 - Buddy to Tx Hall
Lady A will make a stop in Lubbock to perform on June 16, 2022, at The Buddy Holly Hall of...
Lady A brings tour to Buddy Holly Hall
Kim Kardashian (MGN) and Melissa Lucio
Kim Kardashian petitions Gov. Abbott to stop execution of Texas mother
America, the perennial classic-rock favorite, celebrates its 50th Anniversary with a stop at...
Classic-rock favorite ‘America’ announces stop in Lubbock for 50th Anniversary tour