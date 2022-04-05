Local Listings
Aaron Lewis and the Stateliners will perform at the Buddy Holly Hall

Aaron Lewis and the Stateliners will be in concert on August 21, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. at The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences.(Courtesy)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Aaron Lewis and the Stateliners will have a concert on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. at The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences ( at 1300 Mac Davis Lane).

Aaron Lewis grew up in Springfield, Vermont, listening to his grandparents’ country music 8-tracks. Those roots inspired the multi-platinum frontman and founder of Staind to return to his origins and since has quietly impacted country music.

With a decade invested in a genre that’s seen him record with George Jones, Charlie Daniels, Vince Gill, Alison Krauss, and more, he has claimed two #1 Billboard Country Album debuts for his albums Town Line and Sinner. Lewis’ single, I Am I The Only One, debuted on Billboard’s #1 Hot Country Song. His latest album, Frayed at Both Ends, was released in January of 2022, his most personal and unplugged work.

Tickets for Aaron Lewis and the Stateliners range from $35.00 to $85.00 plus taxes and fees and go on sale Friday, April 15 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased online at the Buddy Holly Hall website, by calling ETIX at 1-800-514-3849, or at the venue box office, Monday through Friday, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

