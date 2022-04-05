Local Listings
Adidas releases limited-edition Waffle House shoes

The shoes are an off-white color similar to waffle batter and have a waffle pattern.
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 3:16 PM CDT
(Gray News) - Adidas is teaming up with Waffle House for a limited-edition golf shoe.

Waffle House, which has its headquarters in Georgia, is celebrating the kickoff of the 86th Masters Tournament in Augusta this Thursday with the release of the TOUR360 22 x Waffle House shoes.

The shoes are an off-white color similar to waffle batter and have a waffle pattern. The shoes have the Waffle House logo on the back of the ankle.

“Across our signature 3-Stripes, we included a checkered waffle pattern in dark brown as a nod to the legendary waffles being cooked just right,” an Adidas news release reads.

The shoes cost $200 for women’s sizes and $210 to men’s sizes. You can order them here on Adidas’ website starting April 7.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

