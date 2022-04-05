Connecticut man pleads guilty in connection to sexual exploitation case involving Lubbock man, Georgia teen

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Connecticut man pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of sexual exploitation of a child. Wayne Marcell, 36, of Danbury, faces 15 to 30 years in prison. His sentencing date has not been set.

According to court documents and statements made in court, in April 2021, a 14-year-old female in Georgia met Robert Fyke, of Lubbock, on an online video/chat platform. Fyke and the minor victim then used Kik and other social media platforms to communicate. In May 2021, Fyke drove from Texas to Georgia, picked up the minor victim and drove her back to Lubbock. The minor victim lived with Fyke for approximately four weeks, and Fyke took sexually explicit images of the victim.

The Georgia teen was considered missing.

While living with Fyke, the minor victim began communicating with Marcell on video game and social media platforms. In June 2021, Marcell paid an individual $2,000 to drive the minor victim from Texas to Illinois. Marcell then drove from Connecticut to Illinois, picked up the minor victim, and brought her to his home in Danbury. Marcell engaged in multiple illicit sexual acts with the minor victim and took photos and videos of the sexual abuse.

Law enforcement followed cell phone use to a home being rented by Fyke in Lubbock, they tried to find Fyke and the minor there but were unsuccessful.

Fyke was found at work and approached by Lubbock police, and he consented to a search of his phone. Fyke told police the minor had left him around June 11, possibly with another man to “Pennsylvania or Connecticut.” The arrest warrant for Fyke reveals he went to Colorado and left the teen in Lubbock. While he was gone, she texted him saying she was leaving him for another man. He did not believe her, but when he returned to Lubbock, she was gone, according to the documents.

Marcell has been in jail since his arrest on related state charges on June 23, 2021.

Fyke pleaded guilty to a related charge in Lubbock and, on December 16, 2021, was sentenced to 30 years of imprisonment.

To report cases of child exploitation, please visit www.cybertipline.com

