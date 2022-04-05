Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Earth, wind, and fire

By Steve Divine
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s a familiar refrain in these here parts. Earth, wind, and fire. It’s going to be windy, there will be blowing earth, and the wildfire danger will be high. It’s also going to be very warm to hot.

This morning there are areas of low visibility in fog in the eastern KCBD viewing area, east of the Caprock.

Wind speeds for a while today will become sustained in a 25 to 35 mph range. Gusts greater than 40 mph are likely. It’s a west wind, which will broadside vehicles on north-south oriented roadways.

Areas of low visibility in blowing dust (earth) are likely.

Drive to conditions. Day or night, whether you are driving in fog, dust, smoke, rain, freezing rain, sleet, or snow, turn on your low-beam headlights.

As you would expect, the wind, drought, and temperatures, elevated the area wildfire danger to very high.

Very warm to hot this afternoon with high temperatures about 15 degrees above average for the...
Very warm to hot this afternoon with high temperatures about 15 degrees above average for the date.(KCBD First Alert)

Temperatures will peak about 15 degrees above average for the date. From the mid-80s in the northwestern KCBD viewing area to the low 90s in the eastern viewing area.

Today otherwise will be mostly sunny.

A cold front will follow today’s wind and warmth. Details available now, and 24-7, in our 10 Day forecast here on our Weather Page. After closing this story, scroll down the page just a bit to the forecast section.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

California man finds 7-foot snake found slithering in his couch.
VIDEO: Man finds 7-foot-long snake in his couch
Ziakel Williams, 17
One arrested after string of car burglaries, pursuit
A gas leak has caused evacuations on 16th Street between Peoria Ave. and Orlando Ave.
Gas leak causes evacuations in central Lubbock
Lubbock police are searching for a suspect after a robbery at Kohl’s on 98th Street on Sunday...
Lubbock police searching for suspect after Sunday evening robbery at Kohl’s
A suspect is in custody after leading Lubbock County Sheriff’s Deputies on a brief pursuit...
Suspect in custody after brief pursuit on Sunday evening

Latest News

Fox 34 News at Nine - Weather 4/4/2022
Fox 34 News at Nine - Weather 4/4/2022
Isolated storms today, but once again, only isolated and over the east to southeast South...
Isolated storms over the east to southeast South Plains
KCBD News at 10 - Weather 4/4/2022
KCBD News at 10 - Weather 4/4/2022
KCBD News at 6 - Weather 4/4/2022
KCBD News at 6 - Weather 4/4/2022