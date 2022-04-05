First Alert Weather: Earth, wind, and fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s a familiar refrain in these here parts. Earth, wind, and fire. It’s going to be windy, there will be blowing earth, and the wildfire danger will be high. It’s also going to be very warm to hot.

This morning there are areas of low visibility in fog in the eastern KCBD viewing area, east of the Caprock.

Wind speeds for a while today will become sustained in a 25 to 35 mph range. Gusts greater than 40 mph are likely. It’s a west wind, which will broadside vehicles on north-south oriented roadways.

Areas of low visibility in blowing dust (earth) are likely.

Drive to conditions. Day or night, whether you are driving in fog, dust, smoke, rain, freezing rain, sleet, or snow, turn on your low-beam headlights.

As you would expect, the wind, drought, and temperatures, elevated the area wildfire danger to very high.

Very warm to hot this afternoon with high temperatures about 15 degrees above average for the date. (KCBD First Alert)

Temperatures will peak about 15 degrees above average for the date. From the mid-80s in the northwestern KCBD viewing area to the low 90s in the eastern viewing area.

Today otherwise will be mostly sunny.

A cold front will follow today’s wind and warmth. Details available now, and 24-7, in our 10 Day forecast here on our Weather Page. After closing this story, scroll down the page just a bit to the forecast section.

