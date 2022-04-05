Go Blue campaign brings awareness to child abuse in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The city of Lubbock and Lubbock county urge everyone to stand against rampant child abuse in our area.

City and county leaders joined with the Chamber of Commerce to kick off the “Go Blue Lubbock,” a movement focused on wearing or displaying the color blue to open the discussion about abuse and neglect.

The 9th annual campaign for child abuse prevention kicked off today as the latest reports indicate child abuse rates in Lubbock county have remained higher than the state’s average for more than a decade, with three children suffering abuse every day. Last year, four children died from abuse.

This joint effort reflects an all-of-government approach to saving more lives.

Ayda Chapa, director of 211 Texas South Plains, says if you see something, say something. “I tell that to every person I run into at work, my friends, co-workers wherever I’m at, anytime you see something, you should automatically be able to say something. I encourage people to do that, and I know some folks are unaware or maybe too scared or fearful. But I tell people you need to get over that fear because somebody’s liver could be at stake.”

The Coalition for Child Abuse Prevention honored two people this year with its “Cherish the children” award. It was presented to Mayor Dan Pope and Carla Olson, Executive Director of The Parenting Cottage.

Lubbock County Criminal District Attorney Sunshine Stanek said, “our children cannot continue to be disposable. They cannot have their lives ended before they have even begun.” At the same time, the mayor also expressed his thoughts by saying, “it is a serious problem. We cannot make progress unless we all work together on this.”

The award recognized their efforts in keeping children safe across the South Plains.

