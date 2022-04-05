Harmony Science Academy to host STEM Expo

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Students from Harmony Science Academy will display and demonstrate the latest STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) projects at the Harmony Science Academy STEM EXPO this weekend at the Science Spectrum and Omni Theater (2579 S. Loop 289, Suite 250).

The Harmony Science Academy STEM EXPO will feature 25 projects submitted by students.

Project categories include:

Elementary

Physics

Chemistry

Biology & Tech

Engineering

Robotics

Students will present their projects to the public and a panel of judges where they will be competing to win 1st to 3rd place. This signature event for the school acts as an open house for students to showcase what they have learned during the year.

“The Harmony Science Academy Lubbock STEM EXPO is an event where students can showcase their projects to the community,” said Mr. Murat Soruc, District STEM/GT Coordinator. “It also allows them to excel through project-based learning where they learn the skills necessary to become contributing global citizens.

Harmony Science Academy is a tuition-free, family-focused public charter school providing a high-quality education focusing on Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) for students in grades PreK-8.

