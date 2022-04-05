Isolated storms over the east to southeast South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Isolated storms today, but once again, only isolated and over the east to southeast South Plains. That is the most favorable area for storm potential in the next few hours, and then the rain chances will be east.

Tomorrow, high winds, high fire danger, and hot temps return to the region. A Red Flag Warning has been issued for all of the regions tomorrow.

Winds will turn to the southwest by morning and increase in the afternoon to speeds while becoming westerly at 30 to 40 mph with possible gusts of 50+ mph.

The First Alert Fire Tracker indicates moderate to high potential for a fire anywhere in the area through the day and into the early evening.

Another drop in temperatures will occur by early Wednesday as a strong cold front hits the South Plains Tuesday night and settles in through Thursday morning.

This is colder than the typical front, with strong winds and no real chance of producing rain for the area.

Lows will fall to near freezing in Lubbock and areas north by Thursday and Friday mornings.

