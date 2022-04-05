Lubbock Police sharpening focus on burglaries, explain how homeowners can help

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are searching for the band of car burglars who ransacked a Southwest Lubbock neighborhood Sunday night. Investigators report they vandalized at least a dozen vehicles in the Lake Ridge neighborhood, around 87th Street and Salisbury Avenue -- half of those were on that roadway alone.

Residents spoke to police as they discovered and assessed the damage Monday afternoon while shattered glass still laid in the street. Tarps and plastic covered several vehicles’ windows, including a pick-up still sitting on the road.

Jak Kelly, who repairs windshields and windows at Glass Magic, said the streak started about a week and a half ago.

“I’ve been doing glass probably about 17 years now,” he said, “and I don’t think I’ve seen it happen this quickly back to back.”

He said he’s booked for the week but has trouble getting his hands on glass for newer models. Kelly said he’s used to seeing a rush for windows at other times of the year, like when the South Plains Fair or the ABC Pro Rodeo are in town.

“This is a little different,” he explained, “because usually it’s targeted to certain areas of Lubbock; it’s kind of all over.”

When burglars targeted the Lake Ridge neighborhood, officers placed those crimes on a “heat map” to track crime throughout the city. Lt. Brady Cross said the department has sharpened its focus on property crimes.

“We have begun a specific burglary detail,” Lt. Cross said, “employing extra officers looking and analyzing that map you talked about, looking at hotspots and focusing on those areas.”

Lt. Cross attributed the relatively swift arrest to that and said car and homeowners could help.

“Oftentimes, vehicle burglars are going to make sure there’s something of value inside before they go through the time of opening the door handle or breaking a window to get inside,” he said. “So we just encourage people as always to lock their vehicle, take valuables out, or hide them if you’re unable to take them out.”

The main target for these kinds of crimes, Lt. Cross, said: guns. Kelly, at Glass Magic, said that tracks with what his customers have told him.

“I had a lot of customers say they had cash, sunshades, laptops, and they didn’t even get those,” Kelly said. “They just dug through everything, and it seems like that was what they were looking for.”

Lt. Cross could not confirm whether any weapons were stolen Sunday night. An ounce of prevention is worth it; he advises bringing any weapons inside a house and securing them in a locked safe.

“We don’t want it to fall into the wrong hands,” he said, “but as a gun owner, leaving it in your vehicle, it won’t do you any good to have it out there.”

He also suggested checking any security camera angles to make sure any suspects’ faces are visible on your property and report any crimes. Sometimes a report for a smaller crime can lead to larger arrests.

If you have any video of the Lake Ridge burglary spree, police invite you to submit it to the department.

