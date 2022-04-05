Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Man charged with aggravated assault, accused of shaking 3-month-old baby

Joey Ortega, Jr., 24 is charged with aggravated assault.
Joey Ortega, Jr., 24 is charged with aggravated assault.(Lubbock County Sheriff's Office)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 3:58 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Wolfforth man has been indicted by a Lubbock County grand jury and is charged with aggravated assault after his 3-month-old child died at the hospital.

In late November, Lubbock County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a medical call in Wolfforth where 24-year-old Joey Ortega Jr. was caring for the infant. When deputies arrived, the child was in cardiac arrest and was taken to University Medical Center.

The arrest warrant for Ortega stated a doctor found the baby had injuries to his head and chest and was suffering from a brain bleed and retinal hemorrhaging. The court documents show this is consistent with someone shaking the baby.

Ortega told police he was watching his son and daughter while the mother was away at work. He told investigators he laid the child down in his bassinet with a bottle and 10 minutes later returned to check on him and found him unresponsive. Ortega described the child was “gasping for breath but could still feel his heart beating” and called 911.

At first, Ortega denied harming the child but, “when told specifically [the child] had injuries not consistent with natural causes he stated he had hugged [him] hard when he was crying,” the warrant states. He described to investigators shaking the child out of frustration.

Ortega is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock Police say one person died after a late morning crash at 46th and Ave. A Wednesday.
1 dead in crash on Ave. A
Still image from video released showing deadly confrontation between Kyle Carruth and Chad Read.
Homicide of Chad Read goes before grand jury, no charges will be filed against Carruth
Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
Caleb Smither
Lubbock mother accusing U.S. Army of medical malpractice, negligence in death of her son
A grocery chain agreed to pay penalties regarding price gouging allegations at the beginning of...
Grocery chain to pay $175K for egg price gouging in pandemic

Latest News

Police pursue suspect on foot near 47th and University after he jumped in vehicle, took out pole
Police pursue suspect on foot near 47th and University after he jumped in vehicle, took out pole
Eric Moreno, 34
Gang member arrested after report of shots fired
2022 elections
What you need to know for May 7, 2022 Municipal Election
The Clovis Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting that injured a 13-year-old boy.
13-year-old injured, transported to Lubbock in Clovis drive-by shooting
KCBD News at Noon Weather 4/7/22
KCBD News at Noon - Weather for Thursday, Apr. 7