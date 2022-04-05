Plainview to host ribbon cutting and streetscape

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Plainview and the Plainview Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon-cutting and streetscape celebration on Friday, April 8th. The public is encouraged to attend.

Festivities will kick off with a Ribbon Cutting at 5:00 p.m. around the Fair Theater (717 Broadway). The Ribbon Cutting will celebrate the completion of the Downtown Streetscape Project, the merger of downtown organizations (Plainview Downtown Association and Main Street Program), and the unveiling of the new Downtown Plainview logo and branding.

“Downtown Plainview has made huge strides the past couple of years, and this event is an opportunity to recognize the people who made those accomplishments possible,” says Mayor Charles Starnes. “The Streetscape Project makes downtown a destination for Plainviewans and visitors. The merger and new branding will create more cohesive efforts to accelerate downtown revitalization.”

The Downtown Streetscape Project was one of six bond projects passed by citizens in 2017 and included updates on Broadway Street from 5th Street to 8th Street.

After the Ribbon Cutting, a Strip & Stroll along Broadway’s new streetscape will feature area wineries, including McPhersons, Llano Estacado, and English Newsome. Wineries will be located at Hello Baby / 509 Broadway, Sherrie King Farmers Insurance / 801 Broadway, and The Rusty Rose / 707 Broadway. Tickets are $10 for six tastings, and wine will be available for purchase.

Along with the Sip & Stroll, food trucks will also be scattered along Broadway with various food options, including Rejino BBQ, Sierra’s Strawberries, Stix Food Truck, Mai Thai, Llano Cubano, Taste Buds Food Co., Glamma’s Kitchen, and The Spud Truck.

Musical guest Tanner Lane will be performing along Broadway, and Sky Gardens Flower Farm will be on hand with West Texas-grown flowers and other items. All events are scheduled to begin around 5:30 p.m. and last until 7:00 p.m.

For more information, contact Main Street at 296-1100.

