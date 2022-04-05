Tuesday’s winds and wildfire danger will continue for Wednesday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Critical Wildfire Danger continues over much of the South Plains through tomorrow afternoon. Winds have 50 mph for many locations on Tuesday afternoon and will remain gusty through the night. In fact, winds will increase around midnight through early morning as a strong cold front push through the region.

Fortunately, winds will start decreasing tomorrow afternoon and evening.

As the cold front moves south it will bring much colder temperatures to all of the communities in the area through Wednesday.

Lows will fall to the 30s in the northern South Plains Wednesday morning and 40s from Lubbock south and east. The afternoon highs will be about 20 degrees lower than the 80s Tuesday.

By Thursday and again Friday morning lows will be near freezing in Lubbock and in the 20s in the north.

If you have tender and young plants you will want to protect those from the cold.

The afternoons tomorrow and Thursday will be in the mid to upper 60s but it will be warming as we move into the weekend.

Still no real rain chances in our 5-7 day period.

