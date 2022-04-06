17th Annual Golf for Kids’ Sake Golf Tournament benefits Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - SERVPRO®of the South and Southwest Lubbock announces the 17th Annual Golf for Kids’ Sake golf tournament on Friday, May 13, 2022, at Lakeridge Country Club.

The flights are 8 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

SERVPRO ensures 100 percent of the money raised from the golf tournament benefits Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lubbock.

To date, this annual tournament has raised nearly $480,000 for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lubbock since its inception in 2006.

Sponsorships and golf teams are available. Companies and individuals interested in more information or anyone with questions should contact event chairs Kaylee Hudson, Jennifer Loper, or Razonia McClellan at marketing@servproofswlubbock.com.

