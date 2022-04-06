Local Listings
4th Annual PetFest and Sea Lion Show to Benefit Lubbock Aquarium Discovery Trail

Lubbock Aquarium's annual PetFest Event and Sea Lion SHOW
By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 1:34 PM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The fourth annual Lubbock Aquarium PetFest Event and Sea Lion show kicks off on April 8, 2022, with a VIP dinner and the festivities begin on Saturday, April 9.

Show organizers say 100 percent of the proceeds will benefit the Lubbock Aquarium Discovery Trail.

The event begins at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 9 with Sea Lions and ALL things Pet! Registration for the Pet Pageant begins at 9:30 a.m. on April 9 and is $25 per animal, category includes-Cat, Dogs, and Farm/Exotic.

The PetFest festival includes activities for children, adults, and pets with the main attraction being Sea Lion Show. Other activities including go-kart rides, putt-putt golf, rock climbing, bumper boats, and more may be purchased through Adventure Park. The Sea Lion show is offered at various times on Saturday and Sunday. PetFest and Sea Lion show includes free Towers Attraction.

Pet chipping and adoptions are also available on Saturday.

To learn more about PetFest, visit the events portion of the Lubbock Aquarium Facebook page.

