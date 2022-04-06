Local Listings
Freeze possible next two mornings, warm weekend

By Matt Ernst
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 5:50 PM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The wind diminished this afternoon after it kicked up a bit last night. That was the latest cold front to clear our area, bringing it much drier and cool air. Ahead of the front there has been some severe weather over the Southeast today, with plenty of blue sky over Texas.

It’ll be clear tonight with a cold start Thursday morning. The average last freeze in Lubbock is April 10, so this isn’t unusual. We’ll be close to a freeze in the city, with a freeze expected north and west of Lubbock.

KCBD FirstAlert Forecast for Thursday, April 7.
It’ll be another sunny afternoon Thursday, high close to what we saw today. The wind will be breezy at time for Lubbock and areas on the Caprock. But it’s a different story farther east, with a windy day expected, NNW wind 20-30mph. This difference is because of the positioning of a big storm system to our northeast. Communities from Turkey to Paducah to Spur are closer to the storm system, with stronger wind in store.

FirstAlert forecast for mid-day Thursday.
KCBD FirstAlert Forecast for Thursday, April 7.
We’ll again see a freeze for much of the area Friday morning, our forecast for Lubbock at 32.

The weekend will be back to much warmer weather, mid 80s Saturday then around 90 Sunday. The wind will kick up both days, leading to a higher wildfire risk.

Though it’s about a week out, at this point we expect the strongest wind next Tuesday and Wednesday. It could be particularly windy both days, with a very high wildfire risk.

Unfortunately, no significant sign of rain any time soon.

