Grand jury indicts man on aggravated robbery charges

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man has been officially charged with an aggravated robbery of a gas station.

It happened at Murphy’s Express at 705 19th Street on March 20, 2022, just before midnight.

A police report shows the investigation revealed a regular customer of the gas station went inside to pay for gas. Later, he came back and demanded money from the employee. Police say he was holding a firearm. The man then ran from the gas station.

The suspect was identified as 37-year-old Joshua Ray Sanchez.

Police say just before 10 a.m. on March 25, 2022, Sanchez was taken into custody at the Coronado Inn at 501 North I-27.

He was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center and is being held on a $75,000 bond.

