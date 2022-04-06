Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Grand jury indicts man on aggravated robbery charges

37-year-old Joshua Ray Sanchez
37-year-old Joshua Ray Sanchez(Lubbock County Sheriff's Office)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 9:42 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man has been officially charged with an aggravated robbery of a gas station.

It happened at Murphy’s Express at 705 19th Street on March 20, 2022, just before midnight.

A police report shows the investigation revealed a regular customer of the gas station went inside to pay for gas. Later, he came back and demanded money from the employee. Police say he was holding a firearm. The man then ran from the gas station.

The suspect was identified as 37-year-old Joshua Ray Sanchez.

Police say just before 10 a.m. on March 25, 2022, Sanchez was taken into custody at the Coronado Inn at 501 North I-27.

He was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center and is being held on a $75,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock Police say one person died after a late morning crash at 46th and Ave. A Wednesday.
1 dead in crash on Ave. A
Still image from video released showing deadly confrontation between Kyle Carruth and Chad Read.
Homicide of Chad Read goes before grand jury, no charges will be filed against Carruth
Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
Caleb Smither
Lubbock mother accusing U.S. Army of medical malpractice, negligence in death of her son
A grocery chain agreed to pay penalties regarding price gouging allegations at the beginning of...
Grocery chain to pay $175K for egg price gouging in pandemic

Latest News

Police pursue suspect on foot near 47th and University after he jumped in vehicle, took out pole
Police pursue suspect on foot near 47th and University after he jumped in vehicle, took out pole
Eric Moreno, 34
Gang member arrested after report of shots fired
2022 elections
What you need to know for May 7, 2022 Municipal Election
The Clovis Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting that injured a 13-year-old boy.
13-year-old injured, transported to Lubbock in Clovis drive-by shooting
KCBD News at Noon Weather 4/7/22
KCBD News at Noon - Weather for Thursday, Apr. 7