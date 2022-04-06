Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Ky. teacher resigns after controversy over pro-LGBTQ message

Tyler Morgan was a music teacher at West Irvine Intermediate School, which teaches third through fifth grade students.
By Chelsea Jones and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 4:59 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky teacher has resigned after writing a message encouraging LGBTQ students on his classroom board that read “You are free to be yourself with me.”

Tyler Morgan was a music teacher at West Irvine Intermediate School, which teaches third through fifth grade students. He posted a photo of the message on his Facebook page, WKYT reports. It included a rainbow flag, a transgender flag and rainbow colors.

“You are free to be yourself with me. You matter,” the message read.

Some parents feel Morgan’s message was inappropriate, and others did not have an issue with it. Dozens in the community said they stand behind Morgan.

Morgan noted he resigned from Estill County Schools on his own recognizance.

“I still firmly believe more work needs to be done in Kentucky, especially in Eastern Kentucky, to ensure that more resources are provided to make sure all students feel safe, secure, and seen,” he wrote on Facebook.

The Estill County Board of Education is investigating.

Superintendent Jeff Saylor said he had no problem with the statement, explaining the district must meet the needs of all students and families. He said the main issue stemmed from a conversation that took place during class.

It’s not clear what that conversation entailed, but the superintendent said it was not related to academic standards.

In a statement, Saylor wrote, “Of course, there are times that conversations may vary from that day’s lesson plan, but these conversations went far beyond the music curriculum. It is my job to make sure that parents are not surprised by these types of situations.”

The Fairness Campaign, an organization that advocates against sexual orientation and gender discrimination, feels the district mishandled the situation.

“I would not be surprised at all if the school is sued,” said Chris Hartman with the Fairness Campaign.

Hartman said talking about LGBTQ issues in the classroom could help students who may be struggling.

“We know that the rates of suicide, self-harm, depression, and isolation among LGBTQ kids is astronomically high,” Hartman said.

In his statement, Saylor said school counselors have been trained to offer support to students dealing with difficult circumstances.

Copyright 2022 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock Police say one person died after a late morning crash at 46th and Ave. A Wednesday.
1 dead in crash on Ave. A
Still image from video released showing deadly confrontation between Kyle Carruth and Chad Read.
Homicide of Chad Read goes before grand jury, no charges will be filed against Carruth
Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
Caleb Smither
Lubbock mother accusing U.S. Army of medical malpractice, negligence in death of her son
A grocery chain agreed to pay penalties regarding price gouging allegations at the beginning of...
Grocery chain to pay $175K for egg price gouging in pandemic

Latest News

Alexis Sky Pierson died after being shot by another child, said Hancock County Sheriff Ricky...
Kids playing with loaded gun leads to fatal shooting of 14-year-old girl, sheriff says
FILE - President Donald Trump holds up papers as he speaks about the coronavirus in the James...
Manhattan DA: Trump criminal investigation is continuing
FILE - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks during a news conference in Lansing, Mich., Tuesday, Jan....
Michigan governor sues to secure abortion rights, vacate ban
The Russian assault on Ukraine appears to be shifting to the southeast, as Ukrainian Foreign...
Russian assault shifts, Ukraine requests more weapons
The U.S. Capitol is pictured on April 1, 2022.
Congress votes to suspend Russia trade status, enact oil ban