Lubbock County home values up 16%, highest appraisers have seen in decades

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Homeowners in Lubbock County may be experiencing sticker shock on their own homes -- the Central Appraisal District reports the average home value has gone up 16% since last year. In 2021, they were up 9% over the previous year.

While it could be good news for sellers, it is tough on taxpayers: the more the property is worth, the higher the payments to the city, county, and school districts.

We posted on Facebook about this increase Tuesday afternoon, and by the evening, the more than 150 comments were overwhelmingly negative. The 133,000 homeowners who received notices since last Friday have until the end of April to contest their valuation.

“I’m thinking we’re going to get a little bit more,” chief appraiser Tim Radloff said about the volume of appraisals. “That’s obvious because of the increase, but the evidence in the market told us that values are going up in Lubbock County.”

Radloff said it’s the most significant increase he has seen in the 22 years he has worked at the Lubbock Central Appraisal District. He attributes it to the seller’s market in West Texas.

“There’s a lot of competition for the houses that are on the market right now,” he said. “So, I’m sure sellers are getting multiple offers on homes, and that’s driving some of the values, as well.”

In 2021, there were 2,700 building permits issued in Lubbock County. Despite that, he says there is only about a month’s worth of inventory of homes on the market at any given time. Historically low-interest rates from the Federal Reserve over the past couple of years are a significant factor, he said, pointing at mortgage rates of around 4%.

Some respondents to our Facebook question mentioned the Texas Homestead Exemption as cushioning their property taxes; that state tax break cuts about $25,000 off a home’s taxable value, but only for school districts.

There is also a cap involved; your home’s market value will run at whatever the market is, but your assessed value -- what you pay taxes on -- can only increase 10% over the previous year’s value.

“We’re required to appraise property at market value every year,” Radloff said, “however, the state legislature several sessions ago put that statute in where it limits how much its appraised value -- what you’re actually paying taxes on -- which is 10%.”

If you intend to contest your appraisal value, you will need evidence of an external influence or structural damage that will limit the property’s worth; those would prove your home value is lower than the estimate.

“I encourage anyone: if they have questions about their value or they disagree with us, certainly come down,” Radloff said.

You have until the end of April to file a protest; formal hearings begin May 2. The office is taking walk-ins, or you can request a challenge through e-mail or on its website here.

A Texas law enacted in 2019 requires counties to publish their property tax information and how it affects your homes. Lubbock County’s version of the “Texas Transparency Act” website is here.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.