Lubbock man charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon at hotel

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One Lubbock man has been indicted by a Lubbock County grand jury on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Kendall Mayes, 34, was arrested on March 10 for intentionally or knowingly threatening a victim with a gun.

Lubbock police received a call to the MCM Eleganté Hotel & Suites on Ave. Q that a possibly intoxicated male had a firearm and was pointing it at another guest while naked, according to a police report.

Police were told Mayes left his hotel room intoxicated and pointed a gun at the victim. The victim then tried to run from Mayes, but he followed continuing to point the gun at the victim. The victim forced Mayes to the ground and took the gun from him, according to a police report.

Mayes was taken to University Medical Center by EMS for medical treatment and clearance before being booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.