First Alert Weather: Possible freeze next two nights

By Steve Divine
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Wind and warmth. Wind and cold. Yesterday’s wind, ahead of a cold front and from the west, warmed Lubbock to a record-tying 92°. Last night’s wind, behind a cold front and from the north, will drop our highs by about 25 degrees today. And bring freezing temperatures to some of the KCBD viewing area.

A sunny Wednesday, but a much cooler afternoon. Highs about 25 degrees cooler than yesterday.
First, today’s weather. It will be sunny. Windy and cold this morning. Breezy and much cooler this afternoon. Temperatures will peak in the 60s.

Tonight a freeze is likely just to the west and north of Lubbock. Possibly including northwestern Lubbock County, and a few lower spots in the City.

Tonight a freeze is likely just to the west and north of Lubbock. Possibly including...
New plants, at-risk plants, pets, and at-risk livestock may need extra care to protect them from the cold.

A freeze this time of year is not unusual. The average date of Lubbock’s last freeze in Spring is April 9 (Saturday). Last year Lubbock’s final Spring freeze was April 21.

A freeze this time of year is not unusual. The average date of Lubbock's last freeze in Spring...
Tomorrow, after the cold early morning, will be sunny with a breezy and cool afternoon. Wind speeds of 10 to 20 mph are likely in the afternoon on the Caprock, including the Lubbock area. Speeds of 20 to 30 mph may be the case for a while over the northeastern KCBD viewing area.

Thursday’s high temperatures will range from the mid-60s in the northwestern KCBD viewing area to near 70 degrees in the southeast.

A freeze is a little more likely Thursday night (technically, Friday morning).

Friday brings the South Plains area a break from the wind. Under a sunny sky, with slightly warmer temperatures, the afternoon and early evening will be pleasant. It should be a good time to be outside.

In the past six years, two of Lubbock's final freezes in Spring were earlier than the average...
