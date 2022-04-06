Registration open for Krista Gerlich’s basketball camps

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Registration is open for athletes who want to attend Krista Gerlich’s basketball camp in June.

The fundamental camp is from June 5 through June 8 for students in grades 3rd through 8th as of Fall 2022. This can be a day camp or an overnight camp.

The Lil’ Dribblers camp is from June 6 through June 8 for students in K-3rd as of Fall 2022.

The Elite camp is on June 9 for students in grades 9-12 and the Team Camp is June 10-12 for students in grades 9-12.

Campers will be run through Division I drills designed to develop skills, vision and competency. All drills are specifically geared to prepare each camper for competition at the highest level.

To register or for more information, click here.

