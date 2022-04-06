Local Listings
Registration open for Mark Adams’ basketball camp for boys

Registration is now open for Mark Adams Basketball Camp in mid-June.
By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 8:15 AM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Mark Adams basketball camp will be held from June 13 through June 16 for boys ages 7-18. Campers will learn the game, practice fundamentals, participate in drills & competitions, and play games daily.

A maximum of 600 participants will be accepted and costs $450. The camp includes a camp basketball and camp t-shirt.

To register and for more information, click here.

The Rowdy Raiders camp for boys ages 4-7 is full and a waitlist has been set up. Details on the Rowdy Raiders here.

The team camp is from June 17-19 and is for boys in grades 9-12.

Team Camp will be held at Texas Tech University. The camp will provide a competitive experience and all games will be officiated by experienced referees. Each team must always have an adult coach with them and must provide their own transportation to and from games. Each team must have a representative available to keep score during games. Texas Tech will provide a clock person for each court.

Details about the team camp here.

