1 dead in crash on Ave. A

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - UPDATE: The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit has identified the person pronounced dead as 56-year-old David Foreman.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears Foreman was traveling north on Avenue A when the pick-up crossed into the southbound lanes and collided with another pick-up driven by 64-year-old Thomas Oden. Oden suffered minor injuries.

Lubbock Police say one person died after a late morning crash at 46th and Ave. A Wednesday.

The crash happened just after 10 a.m. involving two pickup trucks. Police initially reported one person with serious injuries and another who died in the crash. However, there was only one person with serious injuries and that person died.

The identity of the person who died has not been released.

The crash is being investigated by the Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit.

Avenue A was closed between 44th and 46th Streets. The roadway was reopened around 1 p.m.

The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit is currently responding to a collision with injuries in the 4600 block of Avenue A. (KCBD NewsChannel 11)

