West Texas Watercolor Society celebrates 60th Anniversary

By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 1:43 PM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The West Texas Watercolor Society (WTWS) is celebrating its 60th anniversary with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, April 8 at 1 p.m.

The ceremony will be at the WTWS Art Festival Booth in the Exhibit Hall at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center.

The booth will be open during the Lubbock Arts Festival Premiere night from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. and throughout the weekend of the 44th Annual Lubbock Arts Festival.

The 2022 Lubbock Arts Festival is Saturday, April 9 and Sunday, April 10. On Saturday, doors will be open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. On Sunday the doors will be open from Noon until 5 p.m.

Tickets for the Arts Festival are $5 for adults and children 12 and under get in free with an accompanying adult.

