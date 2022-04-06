Local Listings
Workshops to prepare for Lemonade Day, May 7

Lemonade Day (Source: KCBD Video)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 2:25 PM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The YWCA will host Q&A workshops for parents and students who are interested to learn more about Lemonade Day.

Three workshops will take place on the first three Thursdays of April, with the first workshop hosted on Thursday, April 7 from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. at the YWCA (“Y on the U”) in the Event Room located at 6501 University Ave in Lubbock.

The workshops will provide a chance for students to get registered and ask questions prior to hosting their lemonade stand. The second workshop will occur on Thursday, April 14 from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Sun N’ Fun in the Multipurpose Room located at 6204 Elgin Ave in Lubbock. The last workshop will be hosted via zoom on Thursday, April 21 from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m.

Bank Loan Day will be on Thursday, April 21 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at First United Bank located at 5802 4th street in Lubbock, prior to the last workshop via zoom.

The Big Squeeze is a last chance for students to register and pick up Lemonade Day supplies and it will occur on Saturday, April 30 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Market Street located at 4425 19th Street in Lubbock.

Lemonade Day will be held on Saturday, May 7.

