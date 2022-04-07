Local Listings
13-year-old injured, transported to Lubbock in Clovis drive-by shooting

The Clovis Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting that injured a 13-year-old boy.
The Clovis Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting that injured a 13-year-old boy.(Source: Clovis Police Department Facebook)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 12:05 PM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A teenage boy was transported to Lubbock to receive medical care after being injured in a drive-by shooting in Clovis, NM.

According to the Clovis Police Department, officers responded to calls of shots fired at a residence and a black car fleeing the scene on Wednesday afternoon. Officers found two male subjects, 20-year-old Benjamin Genova and 18-year-old Fabian Genova, with semi-automatic rifles and numerous shell casings in the driveway. Both subjects were taken into custody.

CPD determined the two subjects and the occupants of the black car were shooting at each other, hitting multiple other vehicles and houses in the process. Shell casings from a 9mm handgun were found in the street, believed to be from the shooter or shooters in the black car.

Shortly after the shooting occurred, a 13-year-old male was brought to Plains Regional Medical Center in Clovis with a gunshot wound to the back. The boy was determined to be an occupant of the black car. He was transported to Lubbock for additional medical care and is reportedly in stable condition.

The shooting is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

