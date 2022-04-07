Another possible freeze tonight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Freezing temperatures were reported at many locations west and north of Lubbock this morning. After a slight warm up today, another freeze is possible tonight.

Thursday afternoon will be sunny and cool. Temperatures will peak about five to seven degrees below April 7 averages. (KCBD First Alert)

Thursday afternoon will be sunny and cool. Temperatures will peak from the mid-60s northwest to near 70 in the southeastern KCBD viewing area.

I expect a range of wind speeds, from light to windy, this afternoon.

In the southwestern viewing area winds around or less than 10 mph are likely. In the Lubbock area it will be breezy with northwest wind from about 10 to 20 mph. The northeastern viewing area will experience the strongest wind, ranging from about 15 to 25 mph with gusts greater than 30 mph at times.

It should go without saying, but I’ll say it anyway, that our grassland fire danger remains elevated. The fire danger will increase to very high as windy days return early next week.

A freeze again is likely tonight just to the west and north of Lubbock. Again, this may include northwestern Lubbock County and a few lower spots in the City. (KCBD First Alert)

As I noted yesterday, new plants, at-risk plants, pets, and at-risk livestock may need extra care to protect them from the cold.

As I also noted yesterday, a freeze this time of year is not unusual. The average date of Lubbock’s last freeze in Spring is April 9 (this Saturday). Last year Lubbock’s final Spring freeze was April 21.

Though Friday, tomorrow, begins rather cold the afternoon will be pleasant. It will be a good time for outside activity. Winds will be light and temperatures will peak from around the upper 60s to the low 70s.

Friday night will be clear and cold, though not as cold. Low temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s are expected Saturday morning.

Very warm and windy days are likely early next week. In this ongoing drought, the wildfire danger will remain very high. (KCBD First Alert)

Sunshine returns Saturday. So does a bit of a breeze. The afternoon will be very warm. Highs will be about ten degrees above the average for the date, mostly in the 80s.

Very warm and windy days are likely early next week. In this ongoing drought, the wildfire danger will remain very high. Drought conditions will worsen until significant precipitation returns, and that is not in sight.

What We Are Watching

No, not a movie or TV show. We are watching guidance from the national Storm Prediction Center (SPC). Expected conditions centering around Wednesday of next week support severe weather - somewhere from the Southern Plains to the Midwest.

At this time, there is not enough agreement in the guidance to narrow the area down more than that. Based on today’s data, however, it appears the associated rain will be east of the KCBD viewing area. We should have more clarity in the days ahead.

