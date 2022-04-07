Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships

Grambling State's new volleyball coach has cut the entire team. (Source: KSLA)
By Kori Johnson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAMBLING, La. (KSLA/Gray News) - Grambling State University’s new head volleyball coach Chelsey Lucas has decided to cut the entire team.

KSLA reports Lucas notified the 19 players about the roster change on Monday. She has been the coach of the team since February.

GSU Athletics Communications Director Brian Howard said athletic leaders knew Lucas would be making some changes to the roster, but not to what extent.

“It’s her decision to make, and she’s got some quality players coming on board. I think 13 or 14 are coming on board. So, I hate to say out with the old, but in with the new a little bit,” Howard said.

According to the players, Lucas called individual player meetings and told them their scholarships would not be renewed.

Maurisa Harris, a junior at GSU, said players were advised that their scholarships would not be renewed based on their performance at recent practices held this semester.

Harris said the coach’s decision has left many of her teammates scrambling to find another program to transfer to in the off-season.

GSU Athletic Director Trayveon Scott issued the following statement:

“Just as the transfer portal empowers student-athletes, our coaches are also empowered to make the decisions they deem necessary to advance their programs.”

According to Howard, athletic leaders wish the players whose scholarships were not renewed future success.

Copyright 2022 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock Police say one person died after a late morning crash at 46th and Ave. A Wednesday.
1 dead in crash on Ave. A
Still image from video released showing deadly confrontation between Kyle Carruth and Chad Read.
Homicide of Chad Read goes before grand jury, no charges will be filed against Carruth
A grocery chain agreed to pay penalties regarding price gouging allegations at the beginning of...
Grocery chain to pay $175K for egg price gouging in pandemic
Kendall Mayes, 34, of Lubbock
Lubbock man charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon at hotel

Latest News

An Iowa man who died in 2013 has been linked to the killings of three female motel clerks and...
Murderer of 3 women identified by DNA after 30-year investigation
A little boy is celebrating his first birthday, even after doctors had to perform life-saving...
‘He’s a miracle’: After harrowing birth, family celebrates baby's 1st birthday
An ultrasound revealed baby Jagger Scalzo had a tumor on his mouth and face. Before he was even...
Doctors remove ‘miracle’ baby’s grapefruit-sized facial tumor
Prosecutors allege Arian Taherzadeh, 40, and Haider Ali, 36, had falsely claimed to work for...
US: 2 posed as agents, gave gifts to Secret Service officers
The U.S. and its Western allies moved to impose new sanctions against the Kremlin over what...
GRAPHIC: War in Ukraine could last for years, NATO chief says