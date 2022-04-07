Community celebrates second annual “LCU for LBK” day

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Christian University (LCU) students, staff, and faculty gave back to the city on a community-wide day of service.

Today marks the second annual “LCU for LBK” held in coordination with the Volunteer Center of Lubbock and United Supermarkets.

LCU for LBK (Courtesy of LCU)

The event begins with a grab-n-go lunch for all volunteers in the LCU campus mall area today at noon as all those serving gathers before spreading out across the city.

Many of those who participated in the event last year were strongly impacted by their serving experience and are anxious to jump in again this year. Current LCU students Anna Cary and Paige Schneider shared about the impact LCU for LBK made on them.

Cary said, “’LCU for LBK’ has been one of my favorite college experiences! I love being able to serve the Lubbock community and discover the great efforts happening all over our city. I am thankful for the way that LCU emphasizes service and provides us with these opportunities.” Schneider shared, “LCU for LBK is important because it allows the entire LCU community to step off campus together and serve their neighbors. It is so easy to get caught up in your work that you can forget you live in a city full of people who need help. LCU for LBK lets us take a pause from our busy lives to love the people around us.”

LCU will be sending people out into the community to serve at High Point Village, the South Plains Food Bank, Hub City Outreach, Habitat for Humanity, and Catholic Charities Resale Center, to name a few.

LCU President Scott McDowell shared the following about why this is an important event for the LCU community, “The idea behind ‘LCU for LBK’ is really simple and is embedded in that little word, ‘for.’ Lubbock Christian University is FOR the Lubbock community, and we want to show Lubbock we are FOR her by serving her. One of the most compelling and winsome qualities of Jesus is that he showed everyone by his actions that he was on their side—he was FOR them, not against them. We take our commitment to Jesus seriously, and its following in his commitment to service makes our mission come to life. We are FOR this community, and our mission becomes tangible when we actively serve Lubbock.”

