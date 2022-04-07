Floydada police seize large quantity of cash, narcotics, marijuana in Wednesday morning drug bust

FLOYD COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A Floydada man is in custody after authorities found a large quantity of marijuana and narcotics at two different homes on Wednesday.

The Floyd County Record reports that Floydada Police made the arrest in cooperation with Texas DPS, ATF agents, and the Motley County Sheriff’s K-9 unit. They served a warrant on a home in the 100 block of West Marivena just after 8:30 Wednesday morning. A total of three vehicles were seized at that home before agents moved to the 500 block of East Houston at 10 a.m.

The dog alerted officers to a large amount of marijuana in a parked SUV on Houston Street, then they found other narcotics and an undisclosed amount of cash inside.

The SUV and two stock trailers were taken from the scene, and 39-year-old Charles Trey Holmes was arrested. Holmes was booked by the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office and has since been released on $45,000 bond.

