Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Floydada police seize large quantity of cash, narcotics, marijuana in Wednesday morning drug bust

A Floydada man is in custody after authorities found a large quantity of marijuana and...
A Floydada man is in custody after authorities found a large quantity of marijuana and narcotics at two different homes on Wednesday.(Floydada Police Department)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A Floydada man is in custody after authorities found a large quantity of marijuana and narcotics at two different homes on Wednesday.

The Floyd County Record reports that Floydada Police made the arrest in cooperation with Texas DPS, ATF agents, and the Motley County Sheriff’s K-9 unit. They served a warrant on a home in the 100 block of West Marivena just after 8:30 Wednesday morning. A total of three vehicles were seized at that home before agents moved to the 500 block of East Houston at 10 a.m.

The dog alerted officers to a large amount of marijuana in a parked SUV on Houston Street, then they found other narcotics and an undisclosed amount of cash inside.

The SUV and two stock trailers were taken from the scene, and 39-year-old Charles Trey Holmes was arrested. Holmes was booked by the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office and has since been released on $45,000 bond.

NEW: A Floydada man has been arrested and multiple vehicles and cash have been seized following a Wednesday-morning drug bust at two Floydada homes.

Posted by Floyd County Record on Wednesday, April 6, 2022

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock Police say one person died after a late morning crash at 46th and Ave. A Wednesday.
1 dead in crash on Ave. A
Still image from video released showing deadly confrontation between Kyle Carruth and Chad Read.
Homicide of Chad Read goes before grand jury, no charges will be filed against Carruth
A grocery chain agreed to pay penalties regarding price gouging allegations at the beginning of...
Grocery chain to pay $175K for egg price gouging in pandemic
Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
Kendall Mayes, 34, of Lubbock
Lubbock man charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon at hotel

Latest News

Caleb Smither
Lubbock mother accusing U.S. Army of medical malpractice, negligence in death of her son
The Sniders lost their home in minutes, after an electrical fire near a propane tank on their...
New Home family loses home to fire; relies on faith, community to rebuild
The City of Lubbock's Outdoor Warning System siren map
First full activation of Lubbock Outdoor Warning System planned for April 8 test
People wait outside the Bexar County Elections Department in San Antonio to drop off their...
More than 12% of mail-in ballots were rejected in Texas under new GOP voting rules, final tally shows