Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

A freeze for some overnight but a big warm-up this weekend

By Brooklinn Rae
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Clear and cold overnight tonight with a freeze in store for much of the area followed by a warm afternoon with lighter winds.

3-day forecast
3-day forecast(KCBD)

Light winds from the northwest and clear skies will allow temps to dip into the 20s and 30s overnight tonight. With a freeze expected for the northwest half of the KCBD viewing area, remember to bring in any sensitive plants tonight before headed to bed.

Overnight lows
Overnight lows(KCBD)

A bit more warmth tomorrow afternoon with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Plenty of sunshine and lighter winds from the northwest around 10-15 mph.

Even warmer heading into the weekend. Highs quickly climbing into the upper 80s Saturday and Sunday. Unfortunately, along with the heat comes breezy to windy conditions as winds switch to the southwest. This will keep us dry so fire weather concerns will be high. Avoid any outdoor burning and caution with any activities that could cause a spark or flame.

Not much change in the forecast to begin the new workweek next week. Warm, dry, and breezy through Tuesday. A cold front will move through mid-week bringing us a slight relief from the heat and a slim chance for rain.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock Police say one person died after a late morning crash at 46th and Ave. A Wednesday.
1 dead in crash on Ave. A
Still image from video released showing deadly confrontation between Kyle Carruth and Chad Read.
Homicide of Chad Read goes before grand jury, no charges will be filed against Carruth
Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
Police pursue suspect on foot near 47th and University after he jumped in vehicle, took out pole
Police searching for pursuit suspect after he fled in stolen vehicle, took out pole
Caleb Smither
Lubbock mother accusing U.S. Army of medical malpractice, negligence in death of her son

Latest News

KCBD News at 6 - Weather 4/7/2022
KCBD News at 6 - Weather 4/7/2022
KCBD News at 5 - Weather 4/7/2022
KCBD News at 5 - Weather 4/7/2022
KCBD News at 4 - Weather 4/7/2022
KCBD News at 4 - Weather 4/7/2022
KCBD News at Noon Weather 4/7/22
KCBD News at Noon - Weather for Thursday, Apr. 7