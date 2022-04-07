A freeze for some overnight but a big warm-up this weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Clear and cold overnight tonight with a freeze in store for much of the area followed by a warm afternoon with lighter winds.

3-day forecast (KCBD)

Light winds from the northwest and clear skies will allow temps to dip into the 20s and 30s overnight tonight. With a freeze expected for the northwest half of the KCBD viewing area, remember to bring in any sensitive plants tonight before headed to bed.

Overnight lows (KCBD)

A bit more warmth tomorrow afternoon with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Plenty of sunshine and lighter winds from the northwest around 10-15 mph.

Even warmer heading into the weekend. Highs quickly climbing into the upper 80s Saturday and Sunday. Unfortunately, along with the heat comes breezy to windy conditions as winds switch to the southwest. This will keep us dry so fire weather concerns will be high. Avoid any outdoor burning and caution with any activities that could cause a spark or flame.

Not much change in the forecast to begin the new workweek next week. Warm, dry, and breezy through Tuesday. A cold front will move through mid-week bringing us a slight relief from the heat and a slim chance for rain.

