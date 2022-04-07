Local Listings
Gang member arrested after report of shots fired in North Lubbock

Eric Moreno, 34
By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A West Texas Tango gang member was identified and arrested following a multi-agency response to a shots fired call.

Eric Moreno, 34, was arrested Monday after LPD officers responded to a call of shots fired in North Lubbock. According to LPD, they found a vehicle with “a couple of people acting very suspiciously.”

LPD then called the Texas Anti-Gang Center, the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety to assist. After questioning on the scene, officers determined Moreno was the shooter and that he was a member of the West Texas Tango gang.

Moreno was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and discharge of a firearm.

