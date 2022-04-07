New Home family loses home to fire; relies on faith, community to rebuild

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A New Home family is leaning on their community and faith to rebuild, after their home was destroyed last week. What started as an electrical fire on the back porch ignited a propane tank and quickly spread to the entire house.

Charlie and Desiree Snider got the harrowing call while in Lubbock at his work, .

“It was within a two-minute time frame from her calling that it was a small fire on the back porch and she was like, ‘Desiree you’ve got to come home, there’s a fire.’ And while I was on the phone with her she was like, ‘Oh my goodness, it’s in the house,’ and it just moved rapidly after that,” Desiree said.

At that moment, Desiree said she knew their home was gone. They had lived there less than two years, but it was the home they brought their first son Dawson to and where they should have been able to bring their new twin baby girls home, due in just a few months.

“I just remember screaming to the heavens the whole time, protect life, confine the fire to our home, don’t let this turn into a wildfire.”

The fire didn’t turn into a wildfire, one thing she says God had control of. But she says that list goes on. Her son’s extra long nap that day in town kept them from being home when they normally would have been. Her aunt was at their home though, able to call firefighters quickly and get their four dogs out.

“He’s truly, I think of the song, ‘Fires.’ He’s walked us through fire, and on the other side was something so incredibly beautiful,” Desiree said.

One part of that beauty is the community holding them together. Desiree’s family is providing them somewhere to stay until a rental property is ready next week, so they can bring their twins home to their own home from the hospital. Friends and strangers have raised more than $27,000 through a GoFundMe to help them rebuild.

“Without everybody coming together to help us as much as they have so far, we always say if we would’ve been anywhere else we wouldn’t have been shown the amount of support and kindness that we have by being in West Texas,” Charlie said.

Although the Sniders lost their first family home, they remain hopeful.

“The heart of it is still there, it wasn’t those four walls,” Desiree said.

With their family’s help, they plan to rebuild in the same spot where ashes lie now. This weekend, Charlie went back to the home to see what he could salvage. Another light for the Snider family, he was able to find Desiree’s wedding ring.

