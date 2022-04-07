Police searching for pursuit suspect after he fled in stolen vehicle, took out pole

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police are searching a suspect down an alley who he took off in a vehicle and crashed into a pole near 47th and University Avenue.

Officers began following the suspect, believed to be a Hispanic male, near 50th and University Avenue, Thursday afternoon, after they were dispatched to a business for reports of fraud.

Police say the suspect stole a vehicle and fled the scene down University Avenue, colliding with a passenger car. The driver of the car was transported with minor injuries.

After continuing to travel over the center median of University Avenue, the suspect lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a pole and fence near 47th Street, and ran down the alley on foot.

Emergency crews closed north and southbound traffic on University Avenue near 50th Street while officers searched for the suspect in the alleys near the 2500 and 2600 blocks of 50th Street.

Police say Northbound lanes on University were diverted at 48th Street, while Southbound lanes were diverted at 46th Street. Lubbock Police reported just before 3:30 Thursday afternoon the scene on University Avenue was cleared.

Police urge anyone with information regarding the identity or location of the suspect to call the Lubbock Police Department at (806) 775-2817.

