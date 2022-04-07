Local Listings
Terrence Shannon Jr. no longer considering return to Texas Tech

Terrence Shannon Jr. entered the transfer portal on March 25 and announced Thursday he would no...
By Hannah Holtz
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 2:24 PM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Red Raider favorite Terrence Shannon Jr. will no longer consider returning to Texas Tech for the 2022-23 basketball season.

Shannon, who has played at Tech since the 2019-20 season, announced he was entering the transfer portal on March 25, just one day after Tech’s Sweet Sixteen loss to Duke in the 2022 NCAA tournament. The Chicago native initially said he was considering a return to the Red Raiders before announcing via Twitter Thursday he would not be returning.

Shannon averaged 10.4 points per game in the 2021-22 season and was one of just five Red Raiders who made the decision to stay at Tech after former head coach Chris Beard left to coach at Texas. He scored a total of 915 points in 83 games across three seasons.

