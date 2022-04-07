West Texas fire departments contain Singing Yucca Fire in Yoakum County

YOAKUM COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Fire departments from across West Texas came together to contain the Singing Yucca Fire on Thursday.

The fire covered an estimated 1,000 acres and is 100 percent contained as of Thursday evening.

Here is the video of the earlier fire whirl about 8 miles southwest of Sundown. Fire weather concerns will continue through the middle of next week so please avoid any activities that might lead to a spark outdoors to prevent a scene like this near your home! #lubwx #txwx pic.twitter.com/zB940a0T5C — NWS Lubbock (@NWSLubbock) April 7, 2022

The call for mutual aid went out around noon, requesting help with a large grass fire on FM 1780 and the Yoakum County line. The fire started on FM 1585 and was “moving south at a fast rate with heavy fuel.”

The Plains Volunteer Fire Department says this was two fires that merged into one, likely caused by a faulty power line.

Plains VFD says the fire had crossed the county line by the time they arrived, so they called for help, due to “heavy fuels, high fire activity, and very sandy terrain.”

The Texas A&M Forest Service is responding to a request for assistance in Yoakum County as they work to contain the Singing Yucca Fire. (Texas A&M Forest Service)

Crews worked to contain the south part of the fire and stopped all progression into Yoakum County. Cochran County crews went to the east side and were able to stop the fire before it was able to jump FM 1780.

Crews then turned to the west part of the fire.

Plains VFD said, “The Texas A&M Forest Service was on scene cutting fire breaks along with two Cochran County maintainers. Crews quickly worked together and was able to get all fire out, along with a fire break around the whole fire. Yoakum County crews returned to service at 16:05. Thanks everyone for their help! Fire weather doesn’t look good this week and we ask you report all smoke you see and DON’T BURN!”

Plains VFD sent two large brush trucks, one small brush truck, one command Tahoe and 10 personnel.

Denver City VFD sent two large brush trucks, one command Tahoe and five personnel.

The Yoakum County Sheriff’s Office sent two units and a Yoakum County tanker.

Denver City EMS sent one unit with three personnel.

Whiteface, Sundown, Levelland and Morton Volunteer Fire Departments all worked together to contain the blaze.

The Texas A&M Forest Service sent three bulldozers, 15 people, and a hotshot crew from Colorado.

A number of Lubbock-area fire departments have responded, including the Levelland Fire Department currently battling a large grass fire West of Sundown on Highway 1780.

