What you need to know for May 7, 2022 Municipal Election

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Thursday, April 7, 2022, is the last day to register to vote in the May 7 elections. The ballot will include local school and city elections, along with two proposed amendments to the state constitution.

If you live in Lubbock County, click here to see your sample ballot.

Early voting begins April 25, 2022, and runs through May 3, 2022. The last day to apply for a ballot by mail (received, not postmarked) is Tuesday, April 26, 2022.

Election Day is on Saturday, May 7, 2022.

In Lubbock County the following entities are conducting elections:

State of Texas

City of Abernathy

City of Lubbock

City of New Deal

City of Shallowater

City of Wolfforth

Abernathy ISD

Idalou ISD

Lubbock ISD

Shallowater ISD

Slaton ISD

Early Voting Locations

Early voting locations include United Supermarkets, Amigos and Market Street stores in Lubbock. The main early voting polling location is the Lubbock County Elections Office at 1308 Crickets Ave.

Other early voting locations are: Abernathy City Hall, the Casey Administration Building in Wolfforth, Citizens Tower in Lubbock, Idalou Community Center, Lubbock ISD Administration office, New Deal Community Clubhouse, Roosevelt Community Clubhouse, Shallowater Community Center, Slaton Community Center, Texas Tech University Student Recreation Center.

State of Texas

State of Texas Proposition 1 - Vote For or Against. “The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for the reduction of the amount of a limitation on the total amount of ad valorem taxes that may be imposed for general elementary and secondary public school purposes on the residence homestead of a person who is elderly or disabled to reflect any statutory reduction from the preceding tax year in the maximum compressed rate of the maintenance and operations taxes imposed for those purposes on the homestead.”

State of Texas Proposition 2 - Vote For or Against. “The constitutional amendment increasing the amount of the residence homestead exemption from ad valorem taxation for public school purposes from $25,000 to $40,000.”

Lubbock

Lubbock Mayor: Tray Payne, Gulrez “Gus” Khan, Stephen Sanders, Adam Hernandez, Epifanio “Major” Garza.

Lubbock ISD School Board Trustee, At-Large: Beth Bridges, Brian Carr, Angelina Mojica

Lubbock ISD School Board Trustee, District 3: Jason Rinaldo, Jason Ratliff

Lubbock ISD School Board Trustee, District 4: Bethany Luna, Ryan Curry

Lubbock Council Member, District 1: Christy Martinez, Pat Kelly

Lubbock Council Member, District 3: Mark McBrayer

Lubbock Council Member, District 5: Jennifer Wilson, Bill Felton, Keri Thomas, Randy Christian, Chase Head

Click here to see the district boundaries.

Abernathy

Abernathy ISD School Board Members At-Large: Matthew Dolle, Shayla Rose, Scott Bickel

Special Election, Abernathy ISD School Board Member At-Large, Unexpired Term: Matt Miller

Abernathy City Council Member: Eva L. Cortez, Jared Shannon, Tammy Mahan, Bilinda Prater

Idalou

Idalou ISD Proposition A - Vote For or Against. “The issuance of $16,100,000 of bonds by the Idalou Independent School District for a multi-purpose activity gymnasium and levying the tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.”

Idalou ISD Trustee, Place 5: Everette Dodd, Zack Wall, Sean Ables

Idalou ISD Trustee, Place 6: Eric Tucker, Beatrice Hilbers, Ky Houchin

Idalou ISD Trustee, Place 7: Dustan Moyers, Brian Cantu

New Deal

City of New Deal, Council Place 4: Bucky Broadus Oscar Garcia

“Unopposed Candidates Declared Elected” City of New Deal Mayor Regina Hobson

“Unopposed Candidates Declared Elected” City of New Deal, Council Place 2 Lisa Welborn

Shallowater

Shallowater ISD School Board Trustee, At-Large: Kyle Motheral, Kyla Hamilton, Vohnya Tongate

Special Election, Shallowater ISD, Proposition A: The issuance of not to exceed $48,500,000 of Shallowater Independent School District school building bonds for the purposes of designing, constructing, renovating, improving, upgrading, updating, acquiring, and equipping school facilities, and the purchase of the necessary sites for school facilities, and the levying of a tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.

Special Election, Shallowater ISD, Proposition B: “The issuance of not to exceed $1,500,000 of Shallowater Independent School District school building bonds for the purposes of designing, constructing, renovating, improving, upgrading, updating, acquiring, and equipping athletic facilities, and the levying of a tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.”

“Unopposed Candidates Declared Elected” City of Shallowater Alderman Place 1, At Large: Kyle Yeager

“Unopposed Candidates Declared Elected” City of Shallowater Alderman Place 2, At Large: Jason White

“Unopposed Candidates Declared Elected” City of Shallowater Alderman Place 5, At Large: Troy White

Slaton

Slaton ISD Trustee, At-Large: Brad Gaydos, Kara Davies Newcomb, Justin M. Martin

Wolfforth

Wolfforth City Councilmember: David E. Cooper, Gregory Stout, Corey Layman

“Unopposed Candidates Declared Elected” Wolfforth Mayor Charles Addington II

“Unopposed Candidates Declared Elected” Wolfforth City Councilmember, Unexpired Term Chelsea Salazar

“Unopposed Candidates Declared Elected” Wolfforth City Councilmember, Unexpired Term Charlotte McDonald

SCAM WARNING

The Lubbock County Elections Administration Office is warning Lubbock County residents that scam artists are attempting to obtain their private financial information while claiming to be from the Elections Office. The call may come from what appears to be a Lubbock County phone number. No Lubbock County employee will call, text, email or contact you in any way and request your credit card or banking information for a balance owed to the Elections Office.

There are never fees associated with voting at the Lubbock County Elections Office. This is a scam to attempt to obtain your personal financial information.

If you do receive such a call, please report the call immediately to the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office at 806-775-1600 or the Lubbock Police Department at 806-775-2816. If you have provided your private financial information to an individual claiming to be with the Lubbock County Elections Office, also contact your financial institution immediately and report the scam to them.

