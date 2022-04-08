Local Listings
Hobbs sees “dramatic” outbreak of canine distemper

By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The city of Hobbs is seeing a large outbreak of canine distemper centered around the Hobbs Animal Adoption Center (HAAC).

On March 10, the city issued a public service announcement about an outbreak of canine distemper at the HAAC. Staff and local vets have since attempted to rid the center of the disease but were unable to control rapidly increasing infections.

The HAAC will be closed for the next seven to 10 days to perform thorough cleaning and sanitation, conduct blood tests on all dogs and isolate those exposed. The city said they will humanely euthanize any dogs who test positive for distemper.

Canine distemper is incredibly contagious, spread through airborne exposure or shared food and water, and cannot be cured. While not always fatal, the disease will cause lifelong neurological effects.

Distemper symptoms include discharge from the eyes and nose, fever, coughing, lethargy, reduced appetite and vomiting. Later symptoms can cause seizures, salivations, convulsions, and paralysis.

The city urges dog owners to have their dogs vaccinated for canine distemper. Vaccines are over 90 percent effective at preventing distemper, according to veterinary experts. Contact a veterinarian if your dog begins to show signs of distemper.

The city also warned against interacting with any stray dogs. If you find a stray dog, leave it where it is and contact the City of Hobbs Animal Protection Department.

