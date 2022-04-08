Local Listings
Life expectancy continues to drop in US since start of pandemic, study finds

Researchers found in 2021 life expectancy fell nearly half a year to 76.6 years.
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
(CNN) - A recent study found that life expectancy in the U.S. has continued to drop since the start of the pandemic.

Researchers from the University of Colorado and the Urban Institute analyzed data from several statistical agencies and found that in 2021 life expectancy fell nearly half a year to 76.6 years.

Previously, a similar study found life expectancy dipped by almost two years in 2020.

In the decade before the coronavirus pandemic, life expectancy overall didn’t change much. But more than 900,000 Americans have died from COVID in the past two years.

Researchers from this most recent study also found life expectancy is more than five years less in the U.S. compared to other similar nations.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

