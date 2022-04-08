Lubbock Christian University recognizes distinguished Lubbock area educators

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Christian University will make their yearly recognition of distinguished educators from the Lubbock area.

Eight educators will be recognized, and two of those eight will receive the LCU Award for Excellence in Teaching.

Educators were nominated by school superintendents on the basis of several measures, including student performance, leadership, professional development and community service. The two award recipients will be determined by a community panel.

“It is a privilege to be associated with the teaching profession and to have the opportunity to recognize Lubbock area educators who represent the best in teaching and learning,” said Dr. Sam Ayers, Director of Graduate Education at LCU.

The finalists for this year’s award are:

Micaela Brown – Chemistry 1 & 2, Lubbock-Cooper High School in Lubbock-Cooper ISD

Angie Gunter – Algebra II & Pre-Calculus, Idalou High School in Idalou ISD

Daniel Heberly – Williams Elementary School in Lubbock ISD

Julie O’Neal – 6th-8th Math, Lorenzo Secondary School in Lorenzo ISD

Jody Rowland – Vocational Agriculture, Roosevelt High School in Roosevelt ISD

Teresa Shires – 4th Science, Shallowater Intermediate School in Shallowater ISD

Zachariah Vega – Kindergarten, Westwind Elementary School in Frenship ISD

Leslie Wint – Pre-K-5th Instructional Coach, Ralls Elementary School in Ralls ISD

The distinguished educators will be recognized at a ceremony on Tuesday, April 12. Mark Griffin, President and CEO of The Rip Griffin Companies, will speak at the ceremony. All nominated teachers will receive $100 and an engraved brass teacher handbell. The two winners will receive $1,000, sponsored by H-E-B.

