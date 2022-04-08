Pleasant today, then the weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a cold early morning a pleasant afternoon as the work and school week comes to an end. Very warm but also quite breezy afternoons this weekend. Read on for details.

Freezing temperatures again were reported at many locations west and north of Lubbock this morning. As of this post, the Lubbock airport has reported a low of 32°.

Though the day begins on a cold note, it will end on a mild one.

Though the day began on a cold note, it will end on a mild one. This afternoon is a good time for outside activity. It will be sunny, winds will be light, and temperatures generally will peak a few degrees warmer than yesterday. (KCBD First Alert)

This afternoon is a good time for outside activity. It will be sunny, winds will be light, and temperatures generally will peak from the upper 60s to the low 70s.

Early evening, too, will be pleasant. Clear with a light wind, though temperatures will quickly drop into the 60s, on their way to the 50s by late evening.

Clear and cold tonight, though not as cold as the past two. Low temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s are expected tomorrow morning.

A few clouds may drift across our sky tomorrow, but Saturday overall will be sunny. The afternoon will be breezy and very warm. Highs will be in the 80s, ten or more degrees above the average for the date.

A few more clouds will show up Sunday. It, too, will be breezy with a very warm - even hot - afternoon. Temperatures will peak from the mid-80s to near 90 degrees.

A cold front is likely to blow through West Texas around Tuesday night. It will bring wind, a cool down, a few clouds, but no precipitation is expected. Stay tuned for updates.

Lubbock Climatology

68°F was the high temperature yesterday at the Lubbock airport. That is six degrees below the average high for the date, April 7. The record high for the date is 93° (set in 1930).

32° was the low reported this morning at the Lubbock airport (unofficial at this time). Lubbock’s April 8 average low is 44° and the high 74°. The record low for the date is 23° (set in 1938) and the record high 93° (set in 2017 and tied in 2018).

No precipitation was recorded yesterday or this morning at the Lubbock Airport. The total for April to date is 0.00″. That’s 0.27″ below average. The year-to-date total is 0.38″, which is 2.29″ below average for the year-to-date.

Total snowfall this month at the Lubbock Airport is 0.0″. The total for the season to date is 2.7″, which is 4.2″ below average.

Lubbock’s weather record dates from January 1911.

Sunset in Lubbock today is at 8:13 PM CDT. Sunrise tomorrow is at 7:24 AM CDT. Sunset tomorrow is at 8:14 PM CDT.

