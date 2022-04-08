Local Listings
Plenty of wind in the forecast...

By Brooklinn Rae
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A quiet, nice day today will be followed by stronger winds a huge warm-up for the weekend.

Windcast
Windcast(KCBD)

Wind direction switching to the south this evening will bring us warmer air overnight. Temperatures staying about 10 degrees warmer with overnight lows in the upper 30s to 40s. Clear skies and light winds around 5-10 mph.

Weekend forecast
Weekend forecast(KCBD)

A quick warm-up tomorrow with high temperatures in the 80s to lower 90s off of the Caprock. We will remain dry and sunny with breezy to windy conditions being our main concern. A Red Flag Warning will likely be in effect for the entire area with sustained winds between 20-25 mph, some gusts a bit higher. NO BURNING through the weekend and use extreme caution with any outdoor activities that could cause any sparks or flames.

Winds will remain breezy overnight Saturday with lows in the 50s.

A bit warmer on Sunday, a high of 90 degrees in Lubbock. Winds remaining breezy but changing direction to the west. We will begin to see a bit more cloud cover on Sunday but still plenty of sunshine.

Not much change in the forecast until a cold front moves through mid-week. This will drop temps back to normal and finally calm our winds down. Unfortunately, it does not look like we will receive any rain with this frontal passage.

