SPFB will host the annual “Hunger Heroes” luncheon

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The South Plains Food Bank will be hosting its annual “Hunger’s Heroes” luncheon to honor the volunteers that go above and beyond for their mission.

This event was created to recognize volunteers whose service to the Lubbock community and the South Plains Food Bank has significantly impacted the fight against food insecurity.

“Our volunteers are crucial to what we do here,” says Natalia Serna, Volunteer Manager with South Plains Food Bank. “Our community has a really big need, but it also has plenty of people willing to help us meet that need.”

Volunteer support at South Plains Food Bank fills the shoes of 19 full-time employees and contributes to more than 20,000 hours of service per year.

Monday, April 11th, 2022, the luncheon will take place at the Cotton Court Hotel (1610 Broadway Street).

