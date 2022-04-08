Local Listings
TxDOT unveils giant snake sculpture to kick off statewide work zone safety campaign

TxDOT unveils giant snake sculpture
TxDOT unveils giant snake sculpture(Courtesy)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In an effort to remind drivers to stay safe and keep an eye out for Texas work zone crews, this week, TxDOT erected a giant snake sculpture made entirely of orange traffic barrels that had been hit by inattentive drivers, at the Texas Travel Information Center in Anthony, TX., which is in the El Paso area.

TxDOT El Paso’s maintenance staff set up its bright orange snake sculpture to encourage drivers throughout the Lone Star State to be safe on Texas roadways, especially in work zones and highway construction areas, where road crews are often working only feet away from fast-moving vehicles on Texas roadways

Next week is Work Zone Awareness Week, and TxDOT hopes the sculpture will remind people to slow down and stay alert when driving through the thousands of work zones in Texas to protect themselves and others.

Traffic deaths in Texas work zones increased by 33% last year and claimed the lives of 244 people. And the overall number of crashes in Texas highway construction and maintenance areas in 2021 also rose significantly to more than 26,000.

Drivers and their passengers accounted for the majority of those who died in the Texas work zone crash last year: 195 motorists or vehicle passengers were killed, 38 pedestrians, four bicyclists, and three roadside construction workers. Speeding and driver inattention were among the leading causes of crashes.

