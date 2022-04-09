Local Listings
2nd time the charm? Jennifer Lopez announces engagement to Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez announces her engagement to Ben Affleck.
Jennifer Lopez announces her engagement to Ben Affleck.(AP)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
(Gray News) - Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are engaged for a second time.

The actress made the announcement in her newsletter Friday night along with a video post on Twitter.

“So I have a really exciting and special story to share,” Lopez said in the video. “It is my inner circle where I share my more personal things and this one’s definitely on the JLo.”

According to People, Lopez’s message included a clip of her admiring a large, green diamond on a silver band on her ring finger. The image was also shared by her sister on social media.

Lopez and Affleck reportedly called off a previous engagement back in 2004.

