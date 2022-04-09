City of Lubbock activates new outdoor warning system

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock’s outdoor weather system is now fully activated.

There are 45 sirens spread across Lubbock. The alarm will be triggered any time severe weather is putting residents in danger.

Its not a sound you ever want to hear, but the alert could provide life-saving seconds if a severe weather event happens here in the hub city.

“It was really loud, we were right by a siren,” Ashley Zubia a Lubbock resident said. “I know there was one right by my house to so that makes me really happy.”

There have been working sirens on Texas Tech campus for years, but its been decades since a municipal warning system spanned the entire city. It’s already giving Lubbock residents a sense of security.

“I feel like if something would be happening or something going on then I’ll know it, and I prepare for myself or for my family or employees,” one worker at 4 Season Nails & Spa said.

Zubia, who moved to Lubbock from Colorado says knowing there is an alert system in place is comforting.

“It definitely make me feel safer,” Zubia said. “I have three kids so that way we can get to safety quickly, and even if our phones aren’t going off its nice to know that they’re there.”

“I live kinda in Tech Terrace area so I hear the Tech ones,” Lubbock resident Alexadria Stowers said. “But I’m sure its more convenient for everyone to have it all around especially south Lubbock.”

It should also be noted that the alarm system mainly alerts anyone who may be outside during a weather event to take cover. So it’s not abnormal to miss it if you’re inside your home.

“I did see some of my friends on Facebook were like ‘I didn’t even hear it,’ but if I hear it I’ll text them,” Zubia said. “It’s definitely comforting to know that if something goes off that we’ll have those alarms as a backup and just to warn us like hey get to safety.

According to a 2014 report, before the warning system was installed Lubbock was the only city with a population of more than 200,000 without one within a 16-state region in Tornado Ally.

The city will conduct silent testing on the sirens three times a day going forward.

A growl test once a week, and a full activation test once a month.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.