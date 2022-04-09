Extra Innings Scores & Highlights for Friday, Apr. 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school softball and baseball scores for Friday, April 8.
SOFTBALL
Monterey 3 Abilene Wylie 2
Lubbock Cooper 8 Abilene Cooper 0
Coronado 17 Lubbock High 1
Amarillo 13 Plainview 0
Andrews 8 Seminole 7/9 innings
Snyder 5 Levelland 0
Sweetwater 13 Lake View 7
Hermeligh 15 Ira 1
Big Spring 13 Estacado 3
Lamesa 10 Littlefield 2
Lockney 24 Hale Center 9
BASEBALL
Abilene Wylie 13 Coronado 6
Monterey 11 Abilene Cooper 1
Lubbock Cooper 8 Lubbock High 0
Estacado 6 Levelland 4
Colorado City 11 O’Donnell 2
Lockney 10 Hale Center 3
Plainview 6 Tascosa 3
Floydada 28 Olton 0
Lamesa 6 Littlefield 5
Springlake-Earth 13 Crosbyton 11
Andrews 16 Seminole 9
Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.