Extra Innings Scores & Highlights for Friday, Apr. 8

By Pete Christy
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school softball and baseball scores for Friday, April 8.

SOFTBALL

Monterey 3 Abilene Wylie 2

Lubbock Cooper 8 Abilene Cooper 0

Coronado 17 Lubbock High 1

Amarillo 13 Plainview 0

Andrews 8 Seminole 7/9 innings

Snyder 5 Levelland 0

Sweetwater 13 Lake View 7

Hermeligh 15 Ira 1

Big Spring 13 Estacado 3

Lamesa 10 Littlefield 2

Lockney 24 Hale Center 9

BASEBALL

Abilene Wylie 13 Coronado 6

Monterey 11 Abilene Cooper 1

Lubbock Cooper 8 Lubbock High 0

Estacado 6 Levelland 4

Colorado City 11 O’Donnell 2

Lockney 10 Hale Center 3

Plainview 6 Tascosa 3

Floydada 28 Olton 0

Lamesa 6 Littlefield 5

Springlake-Earth 13 Crosbyton 11

Andrews 16 Seminole 9

