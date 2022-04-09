Fire danger for the next several days

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Red Flag Warning is in effect today across the entire South Plains as wind speeds are expected to be between 15-25 mph and very dry conditions continue.

Red Flag Warning (KCBD)

A quiet and cool start to the day but that is no indication of how the afternoon will be. Winds will quickly pick up from the southwest as the sun rises this morning. Sustained winds throughout the entirety of the day between 20-25 mph, some gusts a bit higher. This strong breeze plus dry air, not to mention our drought conditions, will act like gasoline to any fire that starts. Absolutely no burning through the weekend and much of next week as well. Any spark or flame that begins will lose control quickly.

Windcast today (KCBD)

Temperature-wise, this weekend will be very warm. High temps this afternoon in the 80s with a few areas seeing lower 90s, mainly off of the Caprock. A bit warmer for Sunday afternoon, a high of 90 degrees expected in Lubbock. For reference, our average for this time of year is 74 degrees and above-average temperatures remain in the forecast for the start of next workweek as well. Expect an abundance of sunshine for your Saturday afternoon.

Saturday's highs (KCBD)

Overnight lows both tonight and Sunday night will be in the low to mid 50s. Winds will remain strong overnight tonight and into Sunday. Clear skies will persist overnight with a bit of cloud cover moving in tomorrow afternoon. This is as a weak cold front pushes into the area. It will likely stall before making it here, not bringing much relief from the heat on Monday. High temps will be in the 80s again on Monday.

Our next big change in the forecast comes as a cold-front moves through mid-week next week. As of now, it appears this will be overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning leaving Wednesday’s high temps about 20 degrees cooler. This will also bring in windy conditions to the area for Tuesday and Wednesday. Expect blowing dust, reduced visibilities at times, and of course a continued fire danger. Burning should be avoided through Wednesday.

