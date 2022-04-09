No. 4 Red Raider clinch series, shutting out Kansas State 14-0

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For the third straight Big 12 series, the 4th-ranked Red Raiders clinched the series by winning the first two games.

Saturday afternoon it was a 14-0 Texas Tech win over Kansas State.

Tech scored three in the first on a three run homer from Kurt Wilson. The Red Raiders added five in the second, two in the 6th and four in the 8th. Brandon Birdsell went six innings allowing just one hit with 12 strikeouts.

Texas Tech is 26-8 overall and 6-2 in the Big 12.

In those last two Conference series, Tech lost Sunday games to Texas and Kansas.

Now 17-1 at home, the Red Raiders look for the sweep of the Wildcats. First pitch Sunday is 12:30 p.m.

