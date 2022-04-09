Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

No. 4 Red Raider clinch series, shutting out Kansas State 14-0

For the third straight Big 12 series, the 4th-ranked Red Raiders clinched the series by winning...
For the third straight Big 12 series, the 4th-ranked Red Raiders clinched the series by winning the first two games.(Texas Tech Athletics)
By Pete Christy
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For the third straight Big 12 series, the 4th-ranked Red Raiders clinched the series by winning the first two games.

Saturday afternoon it was a 14-0 Texas Tech win over Kansas State.

Tech scored three in the first on a three run homer from Kurt Wilson. The Red Raiders added five in the second, two in the 6th and four in the 8th. Brandon Birdsell went six innings allowing just one hit with 12 strikeouts.

Texas Tech is 26-8 overall and 6-2 in the Big 12.

In those last two Conference series, Tech lost Sunday games to Texas and Kansas.

Now 17-1 at home, the Red Raiders look for the sweep of the Wildcats. First pitch Sunday is 12:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Flores and Austin Cansino, Hale County Sheriff's Office
2 arrested after suspect caught using paint roller to paint vehicle in alley
Source: Plainview Police Department
Two arrested for illegal gambling at Plainview game room
Susan Sneed, speech pathologist and instructor in the Texas Tech Stroke & Aphasia Recovery...
Lubbock pediatrician among many with STAR power
This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Richard...
Death row inmate asks S.C. judges to halt firing squad or electrocution
Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best...
Will Smith gets 10-year Oscars ban for Chris Rock slap

Latest News

Texas Tech (19-18, 2-6) dropped game two and the series to No. 1 Oklahoma (35-0, 5-0) 11-0 in...
Texas Tech softball drops series to No. 1 Oklahoma
Texas Tech (19-17, 2-5) fell to top-ranked Oklahoma (34-0, 4-0) by a score of 11-0 in five...
Texas Tech softball drops opener to No. 1 Oklahoma
The 4th-ranked Red Raiders rallied from a 3-1 deficit to take the 6-3 series opener from Kansas...
No. 4 Red Raiders get back in the win column, taking opener with Kansas State
Mark Adams led the Red Raiders to a 27-10 record and a Sweet 16 bid in his first season as a...
Texas Tech, Mark Adams in discussions for long-term contract extension