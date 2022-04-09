No. 4 Red Raiders get back in the win column, taking opener with Kansas State

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The 4th-ranked Red Raiders rallied from a 3-1 deficit to take the 6-3 series opener from Kansas State Friday evening.

In the bottom of the 6th, Owen Washburn cleared the bases with a three run double to give Tech a 4-3 lead.

Tech starting pitcher Andrew Morris had nine strikeouts.

Texas Tech moves to 25-8 overall and 5-2 in the Big 12.

The Red Raiders are now 16-1 at home.

Tech will host Kansas State 2 p.m. Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.